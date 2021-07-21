TNCAP hosts 21st Annual Community Youth Poster Contest

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Throggs Neck Community Action Partnership (TNCAP) hosted the 2021 Annual Poster Contest on June 9 at St. Frances de Chantal Church, in the Lower Level. This annual event engages the youth in the community to visually depict the understanding of a certain topic that is related to the prevention of alcohol and tobacco use. This is done through the coordination of local schools and their respective art departments.

Due to the special set of circumstances of the worldwide pandemic, this year’s theme was resiliency. The competition was conducted virtually with students submitting their creative work electronically via their school’s art department.

More than 70 pieces of artwork were submitted from three school art programs, PS 304, MS 101 and PJ Beacon. Ten winning art pieces were selected by committee. The winning students, their families, art teacher and principal were invited to attend an in-person awards ceremony where they received certificates, goodie bags and photos opportunities to pose with their displayed art.

Matthew McKay, Jr., deputy chief of staff for Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, and Dea Cano, Constituents Affairs representative for Councilman Mark Gjonaj, gave congratulatory remarks and distributed additional certificates of merit.

Program highlights included: emcee for the event, TNCAP member, Sr. Patricia Warner, RDS, MS, executive director of Preston Center of Compassion; Patrick Caruso, chairman of TNCAP presented the TNCAP Member of the Year Award to SSG Oscar Ponce and Christine Cavallucci, executive director of the Archdiocese of NY Drug Abuse Prevention Program (ADAPP) gave welcoming remarks and co-presented the award certificates.

The Throggs Neck Community Action Partnership (TNCAP) is an urban coalition which has been working together to prevent alcohol and other substance abuse among our youth since 1998. Our membership of more than 20 organizations meets monthly to plan and collaborate on projects that recognize and address the diverse needs of Throggs Neck in the southeast section of the Bronx. The coalition is under the auspices of the Archdiocese of New York Drug Abuse Prevention Program (ADAPP). The coalition continues to thrive through current funding from the federal government’s Center for Substance Abuse Prevention and the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). Since its inception, TNCAP takes pride in implementing policy and environmental strategies that positively impact people’s lives.