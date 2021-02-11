TN BID to launch COVID testing site

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In conjunction with NYC Health and Hospitals, the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District will host a mobile COVID-19 testing site next week.

Executive Director of the BID Bobby Jaen told the Bronx Times that zip codes 10461 and 10465 have high COVID-19 numbers and he wants to do whatever he can to help reduce them.



So, he reached out to NYC Health and Hospitals and there will be free testing from Feb. 15 to 21 at Derosa O’Boyle Triangle at Dewey Ave. and E. Tremont Ave. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., there will be no charge and insurance will not be required.

“This is for everybody, but I’m trying to help the people who don’t have insurance,” he said. “Health and Hospitals have opened up their arms to us. It’s what the neighborhood needs.

Jaen is also hoping to get a vaccination site in Throggs Neck.