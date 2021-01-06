Throgs Neck BID to dedicate tree to first responders

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As COVID-19 deaths are rising again, businesses are closing and struggling and many people are at wits end, some are looking for a glimmer of hope during these dark times.

The Throggs Neck Business Improvement District (BID) recently planted a tree in front of Randall Ave. and East Tremont and on Jan. 16, will dedicate it to first responders. Bobby Jaen, executive director of the BID, told the Bronx Times there will be a plaque made for the site and this was important for him to do.

He also thanked Councilman Mark Gjonaj and the Parks Department for assisting in the process.

“It’s just a way of saying thank you,” he stressed. “Hopefully the tree will grow with the neighborhood.”