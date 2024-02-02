Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade hosts Three Kings Day event, its first since COVID-19 pandemic

A young girl paints the three kings on canvas at the Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade’s relaunch event.

The Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade’s first event of 2024 featured a Three Kings Day cultural celebration at the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center on Sunday, Jan. 28. This was the organization’s first event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Culture is very important to us and it was to our beloved Francisco Gonzalez,” said Maribel Mercado, the organization’s president. “We want to keep his spirit alive with what he truly loved.”

The event was sponsored by state Sen. Nathalia Fernandez.

There was a small pop-up shop at the event with MAS Productions, board members, volunteers, local vendors and DJ Jose Rivera. All attendees ages 5 and up were invited to participate in the painting workshop and pageant applications for 2024 were given out for participants from ages 5 and up.

After the painting workshop, attendees ate Puerto Rican food together.

