Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade hosts Three Kings Day event, its first since COVID-19 pandemic

By Posted on
A young girl paints the three kings on canvas at the Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade’s relaunch event.
A young girl paints the three kings on canvas at the Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade's relaunch event.
Photo courtesy Miriam Quinones

The Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade’s first event of 2024 featured a Three Kings Day cultural celebration at the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center on Sunday, Jan. 28. This was the organization’s first event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members took part in the painting workshop at the Three Kings Day event.
Community members took part in the painting workshop at the Three Kings Day event.

“Culture is very important to us and it was to our beloved Francisco Gonzalez,” said Maribel Mercado, the organization’s president. “We want to keep his spirit alive with what he truly loved.”

The event was sponsored by state Sen. Nathalia Fernandez.

MAS production Jacqueline Acevedo, event sponsor and State Senator Nathalia Fernandezand the director of Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center at the Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade’s re-launch event.
MAS production Jacqueline Acevedo, event sponsor and State Senator Nathalia Fernandez and the director of Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center at the Bronx Puerto Rican Day Parade's re-launch event.

There was a small pop-up shop at the event with MAS Productions, board members, volunteers, local vendors and DJ Jose Rivera. All attendees ages 5 and up were invited to participate in the painting workshop and pageant applications for 2024 were given out for participants from ages 5 and up.

Community members in the painting workshop learned to paint images of the three kings in honor of Three Kings Day, along with a Puerto Rican flag.
Community members in the painting workshop learned to paint images of the three kings in honor of Three Kings Day, along with a Puerto Rican flag.

After the painting workshop, attendees ate Puerto Rican food together.

Gloria Rodriguez serves colorful salad at the parade’s re-launch event.
Gloria Rodriguez serves colorful salad at the parade's re-launch event.

