Thousands of cans of baby formula to be distributed to Bronx families after price gouging settlement

Thousands of cans of baby formula are being distributed to families in need across the Bronx as part of a legal settlement reached with two companies accused of price gouging during the 2022 formula shortage.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office secured $675,000 worth of baby formula from Brooklyn-based Marine Park Distribution Inc. and its affiliate, Formula Depot Inc., following an investigation that found the companies had almost doubled the prices during the nationwide shortage. For instance, some customers were charged $36 for a can of formula that had cost $18 before the shortage.

As part of the agreement reached in December, the companies must donate $675,000 worth of baby formula to struggling families across the state by November 2025. In addition, they have paid a $75,000 penalty and are barred from engaging in price gouging in the future.

The Bronx will receive the largest share of the donation, with $344,000 worth of baby formula—7,520 cans of powdered formula and 3,510 bottles of liquid formula—being distributed through Roads to Success, a nonprofit organization that runs a DYCD Cornerstone Program for youth and adults at the Boston Secor Community Center.

“Using a national emergency to raise prices on hardworking families who are struggling to find enough food for their children is despicable,” James said. “Marine Park broke the law when they took advantage of a dangerous formula shortage to make even higher profits, and now they have to pay for it. Thanks to my office’s investigation, today we’re delivering essential baby formula to families in the Bronx.”

This is the second major donation stemming from the settlement. In December, James’ office distributed 3,300 cans of formula—valued at $140,000—to Foodlink in Rochester.

The need for food assistance is particularly urgent in the Bronx, which has the highest rate of food insecurity in New York. Nearly one in three children in the borough lacks consistent access to enough food, and Bronx residents use food pantries at a higher rate than those in any other borough.

Local leaders praised the donation, emphasizing its impact on struggling families.

“This donation provides necessary relief for Bronx families, ensuring parents don’t have to choose between feeding their children and affording other necessities,” said state Sen. Nathalia Fernandez, who represents District 34, which covers parts of the Bronx and southern Westchester County. “I applaud Attorney General James for turning a bad situation into meaningful action—taking the greed of price gougers and using it to support the very people they tried to exploit.”

Other officials echoed Fernandez’ statement.

“No parent should ever have to choose between feeding their child and paying their bills. The price gouging during the formula shortage was not only an exploitation of desperation but a direct attack on struggling families,” said state Sen. Robert Jackson, whose 31st District includes a portion of the Bronx. “I commend Attorney General James for standing firm against corporate greed and ensuring Bronx families receive the support they deserve.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson also applauded the effort.

“Today’s donation of over $344,000 worth of baby formula is a vital step in ensuring that Bronx families have access to the essential resources they need,” Gibson said. “We applaud Attorney General James for holding those who took advantage of vulnerable families accountable and securing these necessary goods for our community.

The 2022 baby formula shortage, caused in part by the closure of a major manufacturing plant, left many parents scrambling to find and afford formula. Under New York law, businesses cannot drastically increase prices on essential goods during market disruptions.