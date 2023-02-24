Would-be thief shoots two in Highbridge robbery

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who shot two people during a Highbridge robbery Wednesday.

According to police, at 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 22, an unknown man approached two men, aged 21 and 33, who were sitting in a parked car outside of 1065 Nelson Ave. The suspect demanded property and pulled out a gun, and then allegedly shot both victims in the car.

The 21-year-old was struck in the right arm while the 33-year-old was hit in his lower abdomen. The suspect then fled the scene in a white sedan heading southbound on Nelson Avenue toward 165th Street. The victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released video of the suspect taken from security footage at a store:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.