Education

Photos: HOT 97 host The Kid Mero takes part in 2026 Herbert H. Lehman Memorial Lecture

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
the kid mero
The Kid Mero took part in the 56th Annual Herbert H. Lehman Memorial Lecture.
Photo courtesy of Lehman College

HOT 97 host and Bronx native The Kid Mero discussed his career journey and various other topics while taking part in the 56th Annual Herbert H. Lehman Memorial Lecture at Lehman College on Tuesday, March 31.

The Kid Mero with attendees of the conversation. Photo courtesy of Lehman College

Mero, whose real name is Joel Armogasto Martinez, explored his career, told stories from real-life experiences and discussed the importance of community with Lehman College students Julisha “JuJu” Evans, who is majoring in Film and minoring in Journalism, and Molly Varillas, who is majoring in Business Administration.

(Left to right) Julisha “JuJu” Evans and Molly Varillas speaking with The Kid Mero. Photo courtesy of Lehman College

The discussion, titled “A Bronx State of Mind,” featured Mero bringing his humor, insight and Bronx pride to the school.

Photo courtesy of Lehman College

In addition to sitting down for this discussion, Mero also showed off his graffiti skills by tagging an art mural known as Concrete Conversations.

The Concrete Conversations mural. Photo courtesy of Lehman College
The Kid Mero tagging the Concrete Conversations mural. Photo courtesy of Lehman College

After Mero tagged the mural, which was created by Lehman art students Estephanie Quiroz, Rumarie Denizard and Tasheba Gallimore under the guidance of Lehman College Chair and Associate Professor of Art Gina Dominique Hersey, several students followed suit and added their own flair to Mero’s design.

(Left to right) Concrete Conversations artists Rumarie Denizard, Tasheba Gallimore and Estephanie Quiroz with The Kid Mero (second from right) and Lehman Chair and Associate Professor of Art Gina Dominique Hersey (right). Photo courtesy of Lehman College
Photo courtesy of Lehman College
Photo courtesy of Lehman College

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