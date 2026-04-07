Photos: HOT 97 host The Kid Mero takes part in 2026 Herbert H. Lehman Memorial Lecture

The Kid Mero took part in the 56th Annual Herbert H. Lehman Memorial Lecture.

HOT 97 host and Bronx native The Kid Mero discussed his career journey and various other topics while taking part in the 56th Annual Herbert H. Lehman Memorial Lecture at Lehman College on Tuesday, March 31.

Mero, whose real name is Joel Armogasto Martinez, explored his career, told stories from real-life experiences and discussed the importance of community with Lehman College students Julisha “JuJu” Evans, who is majoring in Film and minoring in Journalism, and Molly Varillas, who is majoring in Business Administration.

The discussion, titled “A Bronx State of Mind,” featured Mero bringing his humor, insight and Bronx pride to the school.

In addition to sitting down for this discussion, Mero also showed off his graffiti skills by tagging an art mural known as Concrete Conversations.

After Mero tagged the mural, which was created by Lehman art students Estephanie Quiroz, Rumarie Denizard and Tasheba Gallimore under the guidance of Lehman College Chair and Associate Professor of Art Gina Dominique Hersey, several students followed suit and added their own flair to Mero’s design.