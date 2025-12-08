Lehman College to receive $50 million from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott

CUNY Chancellor, Félix Matos Rodríguez and Lehman College President Fernando Delgado hold up a check for $50 million dollars from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, in what represents a “historic investment” in Bronx students.

Lehman College President Fernando Delgado unveiled a massive check for $50 million at Thursday, thanks to a “historic” investment from philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott.

Importantly, Delgado said at the announcement, the donation comes with no strings attached, allowing Lehman to spend the funds in any way it sees fit to support its academic mission.

“ This is not just a donation,” Delgado said. “It’s a powerful affirmation of everything that we are, everything that we do, everyone we serve.”

The enormous sum is exactly the type of donation that Scott has become known for since her split from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos six years ago. Since then she has given away over $19 billion to nonprofits and charitable organizations which her team has determined will have long term, positive impacts on the communities they serve.

The donation tops the one that Scott made five years ago when she signed a check for $30 million to Lehman College in 2020. This brings Scott’s total investment in the institution up to $80 million, much of which will go to the school’s foundation. There, the money will be invested, supporting the long-term financial stability of the school and funding things like scholarships, wraparound services, technology upgrades and research.

“ This is a moment to celebrate, but it’s also a moment to reflect on our profound responsibility,” Delgado said. “This investment calls on us to be bold, to be innovative and to double down on our mission: to provide a world class education to all.”

But Delgado said that the second investment came as a complete surprise, in fact, he said he almost mistook the email about the gift for a sales pitch. Later, during a virtual meeting with a representative from Scott’s charitable foundation, Yield Giving, he realized that the sales pitch was actually a $50 million gift.

He said that receiving such a large, unsolicited gift was out of the ordinary.

“ I’ve been given big checks in the past after months of conversation, answering questions and providing information and engaging in social interaction,” Delgado said. “I have never had somebody just cold call me and say, ‘hey, I have 50 million bucks. Are you interested in receiving the gift?’”

Students said that the extra money will be helpful in funding the important support and services they already receive from Lehman. Brittany Lanzano is working toward her bachelor’s degree in digital music technology and serves as the Student Government Association’s vice president for external affairs. She said that Lehman has been an especially supportive institution.

“It’s great,” Lanzano said about Lehman College. “ They really reach out to you as administrators, and they’re available to you. I didn’t have that a lot in my old schools.”

She hopes that, with the help of Scott’s gift, the school can offer more fun events, but also add scholarships, grants, additional food and housing services and other support for students.

“ Lehman is a second home for me,” Lanzano said. “It’s hard to go to school and know as a parent of two, I have to work as well. But I’m still able to go to my bachelor’s degree and still able to have daycare services on campus.”

Félix Matos Rodríguez, Chancellor of the City University of New York (CUNY), who also attended the announcement, said that Lehman College has been a consistent force in propelling students from the Bronx to successful careers.

“ There is no doubt of the incredible impact that this institution has serving individuals that come from modest backgrounds, that have the intelligence, the aspirations, the dream, the desires,” “What they don’t have is the economic means sometimes to pay for education, and Lehman provides that.”

Reach Sadie Brown at sbrown@schnepsmedia.com.