‘The Best of The Bronx Summer Concert Series’ debuts via telecast this weekend

While outdoor concerts may not be returning for a while, Bronx residents will be treated to month long virtual concert series starting this weekend.

Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. in collaboration with the Bronx Tourism Council and BronxNet announced the debut of “The Best of The Bronx Concert Series,” which begins on Sunday, July 11 and runs every Sunday until the end of August. The series will feature performances from past iterations of The Bronx Summer Concert Series Salsa Fest.

Prior to COVID-19, the annual concert series was slated to take place from July through August at “The Bronx Riviera,” but was canceled due to social distancing regulations.

“The Bronx has such rich musical history,” said Diaz. “As the birthplace of so many genres, from doo-wop to hip-hop to salsa, the ‘The Bronx Summer Concert Series’ has always had a special place in my heart. Orchard Beach’s Salsa Fest beautifully captures the unique flavor that makes The Bronx ‘El Condado de la Salsa,’ and while we would have loved to have hosted our 5th Annual Bronx Summer Concert Series, the safety of our residents takes priority as we continue to work together to not only flatten the curve, but eliminate COVID-19.”

In the past, the live concert series has featured legendary artists including The Mambo Legends Orchestra and Los Hermanos Moreno as well as local talent and Bronx dance teams.

This year’s line up for the telecast includes the following:

July 12: Bronx Summer Concert Series 2018 Kickoff – N’Klabe and Coro

July 19: Bronx Summer Concert Series 2019 – Raulin Rosendo, Raul Acosta, and Oro Solido

July 26: Bronx Summer Concert Series 2019 – Tipica 73 and Hector Tricoche

August 2: Bronx Summer Concert Series 2017 – Ismael Miranda and TKA

August 9: Bronx Summer Concert Series 2018 – Ricardo Jerome & The Fusion Band, The Everything Covered Band, and Fuerza Positiva

August 16: Bronx Summer Concert Series 2019 – The Mambo Legends Orchestra

August 23: Bronx Summer Concert Series 2019 – Tony Vega & Bronx Charanga

August 30: Bronx Summer Concert Series 2016 – Los Hermanos Moreno and Willy Valentin y Su Orquesta

“We look forward to celebrating Bronx Salsa Fest together in the future, but in the spirit of keeping our brand alive, we are also offering some virtual activities in addition to the previous concerts being aired,” said Olga Luz Tirado, executive director of The Bronx Tourism Council. “Though, for now, we are keeping a safe distance, I am confident that we will dance together again!”

Those interested can watch the virtual “Best of the Bronx Summer Concert Series” on BronxNet TV (channel 67 on Optimum and channel 33 on Verizon Fios.) The series will also stream every Sunday from July 12 to Aug. 30 on BronxNet.TV.

“BronxNet broadcasts programs that celebrate The Bronx as a cultural capital and nexus of the arts, said BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe. “Through our longstanding partnership with the Bronx Borough President and The Bronx Tourism Council we are proud to broadcast the Bronx Summer Concert Series on BronxNet TV.”