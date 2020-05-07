First Citi Bike stations installed in the Bronx as part of continued expansion

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NYC DOT and Lyft installed the first Citi Bike stations in the Bronx today, including a station outside Lincoln Hospital supporting critical health care workers.

These stations are part of the combined effort to expand Citi Bike to the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, which began this week. The expansion will add more than 100 new stations in the coming weeks.

So far, there are 32 bikes at the Lincoln Hospital station.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. praised the expansion.

“Alternative transportation has been an essential focus during my tenure, including working to connect our borough to the Citi Bike network,” Diaz said. “Considering how the Citi Bike program has become an important part of New York City’s transportation grid, this is an important milestone for our borough as we make sure our residents have access to bikeshares, helping them get around The Bronx, particularly healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. I want to thank New York City’s Department of Transportation and Lyft for their partnership, as well as Citi Bike for investing in The Bronx. I look forward to working with elected officials and community members as this program continues their expansion in The Bronx.”

This follows last week’s expansion announcement and the news that the Citi Bike Critical Workforce program has expanded to offer free memberships to more essential workers and the deadline to join the program has been extended to May 31. New Yorkers who live in NYCHA developments or receive SNAP benefits can also join Citi Bike for only $5 a month, as part of the Reduced Fare Bike Share Program, presented by Healthfirst.