Borough President Diaz provides food and supplies for the community

“On April 8, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. proclaimed the day as “Essential Workers Wednesday in the Bronx” to honor the essential workers that are keeping New York City operating during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Diaz also delivered pizzas to health care workers at Lincoln Hospital in Melrose.

“Our essential workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic every day, providing us with health care, keeping us safe and making sure that our food supply chain is strong and steady,” Diaz said. “As we do our part to flatten the curve and stay home, our essential workers are risking their lives to keep our borough and our city up and running, through this difficult time. As a borough, we want to thank all of our essential workers, our everyday heroes, for being there for us keeping the Bronx and New York City functioning during our time of need.”

On April 18, Diaz joined Mayor de Blasio and New York City officials to tour the Kingsbridge Armory, which is serving as the largest emergency food distribution center in New York City.

The Kingsbridge Armory is one of three food distribution centers operating out of the Bronx, participating as part of a new program that is using the services of taxi and for-hire drivers to deliver meals to over 1 million homes throughout the city.

Diaz thanked the taxi and for-hire drivers filing into the armory, who were picking up for food delivery to those vulnerable to COVID-19 and unable to leave their homes.

“These drivers are lifeline, there is no other way to describe them,” Diaz said. “The taxi and for-hire drivers participating in this program have stepped up in a huge way providing a great public and essential service delivering meals to our most vulnerable residents.”

On April 21, Diaz distributed hand sanitizer, donated by Anheuser-Busch, to residents throughout the borough, including several nursing homes.

Anheuser-Busch recently converted their breweries’ capabilities to produce hand sanitizer, donating them to health care workers, emergency management agencies and local communities.

Anheuser-Busch’s Baldwinsville brewery has produced nearly 90,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer and delivered them to support emergency management agencies, food banks, healthcare systems, local communities and relief efforts in the Bronx and throughout the country.

On April 21, the Borough President visited Bronx River Houses to distribute food donated by Martin Brower Distributor.

Diaz also visited the Food Bank of New York City warehouse in Hunts Point, earlier in the month and acknowledged not only the staffs’ efforts as a critical link in the food supply for thousands of needy New Yorkers, but also Martin Brower Distributor for their substantial donation to the Food Bank of New York City.

Martin Brower Distributor’s contributions to the Bronx River Houses is part of their borough-wide efforts to help the Bronx during the COVID-19 crisis, donating a significant amount of food to the Food Bank of New York City, providing meals to several food pantries around the borough.

“Many Bronx businesses and organizations, such as Martin Brower Distributor, have rallied around the borough during our time of greatest need, and providing free food support, supplies and services to help our most vulnerable communities,”Diaz said. “I want to thank Martin Brower Distributor, not just for their donation to our Bronx River Houses residents but for the huge efforts in supplying our food pantries throughout the Bronx.”

On April 23 Diaz partnered up with R.A.I.N., through their Senior Options/Meals on Wheels program, to deliver food to seniors helping flatten the curve staying inside their homes.

R.A.I.N. Total Care, Inc.’s Senior Options/Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to the homebound elderly who have difficulty preparing meals.

If you know of any seniors or anyone who may be hungry, but cannot leave their homes, you can register for food delivery assistance through nyc.gov/GetFood or call 311. Or click on nyc.gov/GetFood to find a map of free food, pantries and Grab & Go Meals available to all children or adults in need.