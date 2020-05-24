The best Father’s Day gifts under $25

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NEW YORK FAMILY

This Father’s Day we have gifts for every dad, from the dad who lives outdoors to the dad who takes grilling to the next level, these gifts are perfect for dad’s special day. If you’re looking for a gift within budget, we have you covered with affordable options! Browse through our roundup of gifts under $25 and get a thoughtful present for Father’s Day!

Hiker Micro Crew Cushion

For the dad that craves the outdoors, make sure they are well equipped with these rugged socks ready for the trails. These socks pull moisture away from the skin, quickly dry, and are made from Merino Wool for breathability and comfort. Whatever season he wants to go hiking, these socks will stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. darntough.com, $23

Bourbon Infused Coffee

For a little pick-me-up, dads will love this bag of 100% Arabica coffee beans that are infused with bourbon. These coffee beans have a delightful aroma and unique flavor profile — great for a post-dinner sip. uncommongoods.com, $20

BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Pad 5W

For the tech dad, gift him this wireless charging pad for easy charging around the house. It’s affordable and also highly compatible with any device with Qi technology. It will power devices from Apple, Samsung, Xperia, LG, Sony, Nokia, Google, and more! He won’t even have to remove the case for charging as long as it’s a lightweight plastic case up to 3mm. belkin.com, $24.99

Ultra-Soft Breathe ON Tee for Men

After being at home for the last few months, comfortable clothing has come to the rescue. This breathable material is great for all movement and has Go-Dry Cool wicking technology which is perfect for warmer weather in New York City. This versatile tee is great for working out, for on the go, or if you need a comfortable go-to shirt. oldnavy.gap.com, $18

HoMedics® Thera-P™ Total Body Massager

Get an easy at-home massage at any time while we are still at home. This hand-held massager is great for achy muscles that need to be worked out. Adjust the intensity from gentile to vigorous and customize the massage with three different attachments: roller, spot, and wide area. homedics.com, $14.99

Man Crates Grilling Towel Set

Grilling season is around the corner and we know how messy it can get especially when incorporating your favorite sauce. That’s why these grilling towels will come to the rescue when it comes to messes, drying dishes, or needing extra protection from hot pans. Dads will be well equipped and their shirts will be smear-free from the grill. mancrates.com, $24.99

Cord Wrap

Dads can keep all their cords neat and tidy with this Leatherology Cord Wrap. Loop your earbuds, phone charger, or other thin cables, and snap the leather wrap to keep everything together and tangle-free! leatherology.com, $15

Rambler 16 oz Stackable Pint

Keep your cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot with this double-wall insulated pint glass. Ditch the plastic cups for this stainless-steel, stackable pint glass — great for camping trips or whenever you need a reliable, insulated cup to keep your favorite beverages just right. Dishwasher safe. yeti.com, $24.99

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.