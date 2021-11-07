Police & Fire

Teen robbed of $1K worth of jewelry

The suspect who allegedly stole a $1,000 worth of jewelry from a teenager last month in the Bronx.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Bronx detectives are looking for a thief who allegedly robbed a 15-year-old of $1,000 worth of jewelery last month.

According to the NYPD, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, a 15-year-old boy exited a 2,5 line train at the Prospect Avenue station when he was suddenly approached by an unidentified individual. As the teen was walking down the stairs, the perp crept up from behind and claimed to have a gun and wanted his jewelry.

Fearing for his life, the victim forked over a chain and a bracelet valued at $1,000. The thief told the teen to run home and not to look back and then fled the location.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds, with a medium complexion, medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a purple baseball hat with the word “BOSS” on the front, black sunglasses, a dark blue jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, blue sneakers and holding a beer in his left hand.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

