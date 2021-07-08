Teen gunned down in Belmont apartment building

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Belmont Wednesday night.

According to the NYPD, on July 7, at 11:35 p.m., police responded to a call of an unresponsive person at 2144 Prospect Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered Tyquill Daugherty, of 2144 Prospect Ave., with a gunshot wound to the head.

Daugherty, also a rapper who performed under the name “Ty Swish,” according to the Daily News, was then transported by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Reach Jason Cohen at jcohen@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4598. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bxtimes and Facebook @bxtimes.