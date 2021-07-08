Police & Fire

Teen gunned down in Belmont apartment building

By
0
comments
Posted on
A teen was gunned down in Belmont Wednesday night.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Belmont Wednesday night.

According to the NYPD, on July 7, at 11:35 p.m., police responded to a call of an unresponsive person at 2144 Prospect Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered Tyquill Daugherty, of 2144 Prospect Ave., with a gunshot wound to the head.

Daugherty, also a rapper who performed under the name “Ty Swish,” according to the Daily News, was then transported by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Reach Jason Cohen at jcohen@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4598. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bxtimes and Facebook @bxtimes. 

 

 

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC