AM Tapia awards $20K to Bronx supportive housing

On July 30, Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia awarded $20,000 to Project Renewal to bolster the nonprofit’s supportive homes in the Bronx.

The funding will support the Fletcher Residence in the Belmont neighborhood, which provides studio apartments to 55 adults with severe mental health and/or substance abuse challenges as they work towards permanent housing, as well as the adjacent Renewal House, a permanent home for 25 adults identifying as men. At both sites, case management teams work help residents build life skills and maintain employment.

In addition to housing, Project Renewal takes its services to the streets with a mobile mental health van, where psychiatrists meet with people on the spot to prescribe and manage medications and talk through life’s challenges.

“We are incredibly grateful to have Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia’s support in our critical work serving Bronxites with histories of homelessness,” said Jaime Madden, Project Renewal’s chief operations officer, in a statement.

“With this investment, we will be able to sustain and expand our services at key housing sites in this community, including the Fletcher Residence and Renewal House, along with our mobile healthcare clinics. We are excited to deepen our partnership with Assemblymember Tapia as we work to provide housing, healthcare, and jobs for those experiencing homelessness.”

Amid significant challenges in housing supply and mental health, city and state governments are investing heavily in more supportive homes.

Currently, there are about 40,470 supportive housing units in the city and close to 22,000 outside the city. Two initiatives — NYC 15/15 and Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative — are underway to create a total of 35,000 new units by 2030, and Mayor Eric Adams said today that his administration has financed a total of 6,714 affordable supportive units during his tenure.

Project Renewal reported that in 2024, nearly 4,000 people per night stayed in one of their emergency shelters, supportive homes or permanent homes.

