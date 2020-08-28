Suspect sought for swiping a woman’s purse in a south Bronx subway station: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Detectives are looking for a thief who stole a woman’s purse at a Bronx subway station.

According to police, at 3:18 p.m. on Aug. 27 a 43-year-old woman was at the 149th Street—Grand Concourse subway station when she was approached by an unknown man. The man forcibly grabbed the victim and took her purse.

The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

On Aug. 28, the NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect taken from the subway station:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.