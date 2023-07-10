Renowned pediatric heart surgeon joins Montefiore Einstein

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Dr. Ibrahim Abdullah has been recruited by Dr. Robert Michler to serve as the new chief of the Division of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery and director of Pediatric Heart Transplantation & Pediatric Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) in the Department of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery and the Montefiore Einstein Center for Heart & Vascular Care.

He will also serve as co-director of the Pediatric Heart Center at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM).

Dr. Abdullah has extensive experience performing complex and sophisticated operations for children with heart defects. This includes newborn heart surgery, complex anatomical conditions, lifesaving heart transplants and the management of children who need ECMO, in which a machine replaces the function of the heart and lungs when a patient’s body is unable to do it themselves.

“We are delighted to bring another world-class surgeon onto our team to care for patients in the Tri-State region,” said Dr. Robert Michler, surgeon-in-chief, Samuel I. Belkin Endowed chair, professor and chairman, Department of Surgery, professor and chairman, Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Montefiore Einstein. “Dr. Abdullah’s expertise will enhance the skills of our department. This is an exciting new chapter for Montefiore Einstein and for the community we serve.”

Michler has created a team of cardiothoracic and vascular surgical specialists for adults and children that is among the best in the nation. They manage every type of surgical case from the routine to the very complex including mitral valve repair, aortic surgery, heart transplantation, lung transplantation and now, complex surgery in the newborn infant and children of every age.

At Montefiore Einstein, Abdullah will work with a team of multidisciplinary specialists to address both the surgical and social needs of our patients and families. This team includes surgeons, cardiologists, physician assistants, nurses, critical care specialists, pharmacists, psychologists and social workers.

Dr. Ibrahim Abdullah is a summa cum laude graduate in Mathematics from Harvard. He received his MD from Harvard Medical School and completed a residency in General Surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He completed a Fellowship in Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, followed by a Fellowship in Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at the Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Abdullah will see patients beginning this month.

