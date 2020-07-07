41st Pct. meeting features essay contest

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The 41st Precinct held their monthly community council meeting on Tuesday, January 28. The event featured an essay contest that was started five years ago by the 41st Precinct Auxiliary Unit. The contest winner, Sifon Udoh, received a laptop donated by the Ana and Tirson Ortiz Youth Scholarship.

Posted 12:00 am, February 20, 2020

©2020