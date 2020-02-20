41st Pct. meeting features essay contest

41st Precinct police officers along with other attendees at the monthly meeting.

The 41st Precinct held their monthly community council meeting on Tuesday, January 28. The event featured an essay contest that was started five years ago by the 41st Precinct Auxiliary Unit. The contest winner, Sifon Udoh, received a laptop donated by the Ana and Tirson Ortiz Youth Scholarship.

Sifon Udoh of the Emblaze Academy Charter School holds an NYC Council citation from Rafael Salamanca alongside his mom Ubong Jewel holding the free laptop given to her son for winning essay contest. Photo by Aracelis Batista