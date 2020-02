Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

New York University’s College Dentistry researchers recently went to P.S. 140 to provide elementary school students with dental appointments to prevent cavities as part of NYU College Dentistry’s five-year study funded through a $13.3 million award by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. The prevalence of cavities in the Bronx is nearly twice the national average, according to recent statistics.

Posted 12:00 am, February 6, 2020

