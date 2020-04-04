Boy scout troop traveled to Alpine Scout Camp for competition

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The St. Helena Boy Scout Troop 65 went to the Alpine Scout Camp to participate in the annual Klondike Derby along with other scout troops. Each scout troop which participated in the annual event made and raced their own sled in the snow.

Posted 12:00 am, January 25, 2020

