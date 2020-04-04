Sections

Boy scout troop traveled to Alpine Scout Camp for competition

Photo courtesy of St. Helena Boy Scout Troop 65
St. Helena Boy Scout Troop 65 during the Klondike Derby.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The St. Helena Boy Scout Troop 65 went to the Alpine Scout Camp to participate in the annual Klondike Derby along with other scout troops. Each scout troop which participated in the annual event made and raced their own sled in the snow.

Posted 12:00 am, January 25, 2020

