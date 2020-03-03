Annual FIAME luncheon included award presentation for teachers

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Forum of Italian American Educators held its annual Epiphany luncheon at Fratelli’s on Sunday, January 5. The event included a 2020 award presentation for educators who have made a big impact in their community through teaching.

Posted 12:00 am, January 20, 2020

