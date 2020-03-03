Sections

Annual FIAME luncheon included award presentation for teachers

FIAME president Rosemary Mercora with board members and the 2020 honorees.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Forum of Italian American Educators held its annual Epiphany luncheon at Fratelli’s on Sunday, January 5. The event included a 2020 award presentation for educators who have made a big impact in their community through teaching.

