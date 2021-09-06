Stories of heroism: Volunteer EMT from Queens was last to see PAPD cop before he perished on 9/11

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Carlos Roberson was at his network engineering job at Thompson Reuters on Fulton Street in the Financial District, down the block from the World Trade Center, on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 when the earth shook.

“One minute after it hit, my manager came out told me I have to go help,” said Roberson, a certified volunteer EMT and instructor. “We thought it might’ve been a small plane, but then you see the gapping hole in the building and you knew it was bigger.”

At first, a police officer was trying to direct the Forest Hills resident away from Church Street. Roberson told him he was an EMT, the officer shouted, “Go, go, go!”

Roberson, 38 at that time, raced to Church Street where he began assisting police directing fleeing people away from the World Trade Center. Debris was hitting the ground like bullets from the north tower. Window panes were fluttering in the air, he recalled, one pane smashed into the plaza as people ran from the building.

But then, people were jumping out of broken windows in desperation above the huge fire the plane caused when it crashed through the tower.

There were no injuries on the street initially, so Roberson said he just kept trying to direct people away from the buildings.

“I started hearing yelling and I went to it. A whole bunch people were rushing out and I’m looking and it was the first time in my life I didn’t know what to do,” said Roberson, an EMT instructor who learned life-saving skills after contracting meningitis as a teen, and becoming inspired by the ambulance crew who he said helped save his life.

But while he tried to help others, he started hearing the sound of people jumping and hitting the ground. “It sounded like bombs hitting the plaza,” Roberson recalled.

“As they are jumping, I needed to step away – my heart was breaking and I don’t know what to do with myself,” he added. “Then I see two firefighters with a stair chair – young guys with a large woman and the chair is not locking, so I helped them with the chair and then to an ambulance.”

Like a lot of the rescuers that day, he tried to block out the horror. Then the south tower was struck, most of the debris shooting out towards West Street.

Roberson continued evacuation directions until he saw PAPD Police Officer Christoper Amoroso helping a woman now identified as Suman Hindashi, a trainee at Morgan Stanley Bank, who was suffering from asthma. Roberson said Amoroso was suffering from burns, possibly from trying to enter one of the fire floors in the north tower.

“That’s when I saw Chris come out of the building near the Borders Book Store and he was struggling to help the woman having trouble breathing,” Roberson said. “I said I would get her to a medic and I said to him to come with me. I said ‘you are hurt,’ and I thought he should get medical assistance. But he said, ‘I’m going back in.’ This took all of seconds of time – I gotta take her over and was on autopilot now to get her to an ambulance. He just ran back in – the bravest man I’ve ever met.”