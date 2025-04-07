Council Member Althea Stevens focuses on youth, safety and housing in ‘2025 State of the District Address’s

Council Member Althea Stevens (left) delivers her “State of the District Address” while with her staff.

New York City Council Member Althea Stevens delivered her 2025 “State of the District Address” on Wednesday, April 2.

In her opening remarks, Stevens praised the advocacy, resilience, and unity of District 16 residents, crediting their efforts with driving meaningful progress in the community. She represents neighborhoods including Morrisania, Concourse-Concourse Village, Highbridge, Mount Eden (Claremont West), and the area surrounding Yankee Stadium and Macombs Dam Park.

Stevens, who held the event at the New Settlement Community Center, reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing public safety by investing in housing, education, healthcare, youth development, and community empowerment.

Stevens highlighted several of her key accomplishments since taking office in 2022. She has secured more than $61.4 million in total funding for the district, including $6.6 million in discretionary funds and $54.8 million in capital investments. These funds have supported community programs, enhanced local public schools, improved street cleanliness, and advanced neighborhood safety initiatives. Additionally, through participatory budgeting, residents have been empowered to allocate $1 million annually toward projects that benefit local youth.

Two major capital investments that Stevens highlighted were the $10 million renovation of the athletic field at the Taft Educational Campus and the transformation in progress for future homeownership opportunities at 1337 Jerome Ave.

Stevens, the Chair of the Committee on Children and Youth, praised the expansions of citywide youth programs. These include the largest expansion of the Summer Youth Employment Program in its history, as well as more funding being dedicated towards assisting runaway and homeless youths. Additionally, she led legislative efforts to improve the maternal health outcomes for Black and Brown women, expand mental health education and elevate the voices of the youths when it came to policymaking.

During her address, Stevens announced the formation of a new Public Advisory Board for her district. She also went over some of her upcoming projects, including a community STEM center, expanding ferry access along the Harlem River and a new state-of-the-art community hub.

As Stevens looks to be re-elected, she said her priorities over the next four years would include juvenile decarceration, workforce innovation, affordable housing and improving community-based violence intervention.

At the end of her address, Stevens stated that transforming neighborhoods is a collective effort. She called for community members to be engaged while also reminding them that the future of the Bronx lies in the unity, equity and investment in those who inhabit the borough.

“We are more than a collection of neighborhoods—we are a family,” Stevens said. “And families take care of each other.”