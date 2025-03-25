Residents at Bronx NYCHA development hold peace march to celebrate 667 days without gun violence

NYCHA’s Mitchel Houses in the Bronx celebrated 667 days without gun violence by hosting a peace march on Saturday, March 22.

The marchers started at Patterson Square Garden on East 143rd Street, walked through Mott Haven Houses at East 142nd Street and Alexander Avenue and finished at Mitchel Houses at East 137th Street and Alexander Avenue.

The event also featured several residents working tables, where they distributed free food, essential items and more to attendees. There were also community leaders and electeds on hand for the peace march. Other festivities included bouncy houses, basketball games and game tents.

Council Member Althea Stevens spoke to attendees about the importance of strong programming, uplifting people, and leading with love and compassion. She emphasized that this peace march reflects the Mitchel Houses community’s commitment to those values. Additionally, Stevens, the Chair of the Committee on Children and Youth, emphasized the importance of ensuring the committee gets the necessary funding and resources to continue its work overseeing youth-related programs in New York City.

Stevens expressed gratitude towards several organizations for being on the front line in helping to reduce gun violence across the Bronx. These organizations included Save Our Streets, Release The Grip, Guns Down, Life Up and the Center for Justice Innovation.

Assemblymember Amanda Septimo was also on hand for the event. She spoke about the importance of Bronx residents taking care of one another, as well as the significant role that the organizations play in reducing gun violence.