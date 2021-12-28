St. Raymond HS introduces Cadet Core Leadership Program

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Beginning in fall 2021, St. Raymond High School for Boys welcomed and launched a brand new and exciting program – The Cadet Core Leadership Development Program. The Cadet Core is a leadership development program with the mission to help all students become their best version. The program is designed for children ranging from ages 9-18. Cadet Core focuses on the traits that create leaders: loyalty, duty, respect, service, honor, integrity and valor.

Led by Assistant Principal for Academics Mr. Jeffrey Sidoti, the Cadet Core welcomed in seven members in October. Program content is aligned to national standards with a curriculum that stretches over four years and emphasis is placed on leadership, uniforms, physical fitness and academics. St. Raymond students will learn responsibility in a rigorous environment in which uniform expectations are high and discipline is established through drill and ceremony and inspections.

Their tagline “become your best version” teaches all participants to be active and bold. The learning experience with the Cadet Core program brings students outside of just a textbook and classroom. They are taught to work with their peer to accomplish a common goal while addresses their own strengths and weaknesses.