South Bronx tenants rally against ‘one of NYC’s worst landlords,’ demand urgent repairs

Nelis Wise, whose parents live at 526 East 138th Street, spoke at the March 1 rally while holding a photo of his parents’ partially collapsed bathroom ceiling.

Tenants of three South Bronx buildings held a rally March 1 to call attention to their yearslong complaints of poor conditions, which have allegedly yielded little response from landlord David Tennenbaum or the management company.

At least 40 tenants of 514, 518 and 526 East 138th Street and other community members rallied outside the buildings, joined by Council Member and Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala, Assembly Member Amanda Septimo and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, whose office recently named Tennenbaum one of the city’s worst landlords of 2024.

A crowd accumulated as residents held poster-sized images of mold, water damage, dead rats and a partially collapsed ceiling in their apartments. These and other problems have persisted, sometimes for decades, even though they continue to pay rent on time, they said.

The rally comes about four months after the tenants began organizing with the help of New York Communities for Change and South Bronx Unite. In January, about 55 tenants signed a letter to Denali Management demanding emergency repairs and a detailed plan for addressing other complaints.

Management offered to conduct inspections to identify issues but provided same-day notices without giving tenants advance warning, according to Malcolm Galpern-Levin of New York Communities for Change. With no further action from management, residents organized the rally and are considering additional measures.

Denali Management did not respond to request for comment.

Rally attendees spoke about the deteriorating conditions in their apartments.

Nelis Wise recalled how his parents’ bathroom ceiling collapsed last year, injuring his mother and sending her to the hospital. He told the crowd that he has witnessed the same substandard conditions since childhood. “We’re tired” of complaining without results, he said. “Us being here today, it’s gonna change. Enough is enough!”

At least two tenants from 643 Southern Blvd., another building owned by Tennenbaum, joined the rally, echoing similar complaints.

Records from the Department of Housing Preservation (HPD) show 140 open violations for their building, including 36 at the most serious level. Some recent violations were due to defective self-closing doors, roaches, water damage and lead-based paint found on multiple surfaces.

A 643 Southern Blvd. resident named Emmanuel said he arrives home from long workdays to find inadequate heat, a dripping faucet and two of four stove ignitions broken, which he said could pose a fire hazard.

The building’s superintendent has repeatedly told him he’ll fix the issues the next day. “Tomorrow never comes,” said Emmanuel.

Speaking to the crowd, Williams said the city needs to take more buildings away from neglectful owners.

He said more bad landlords should be arrested, as was Daniel Ohebshalom, who served time at Rikers Island for longtime severe neglect of his Manhattan properties.

“We need to see more of that, and at some point, these buildings need to be taken from these landlords,” said Williams. He said, if necessary, he would help advocate for the East 138th Street tenants to take over ownership and “run it themselves.”

Even if they did so, it would likely be a challenge in today’s housing market. Many property owners in NYC and elsewhere are struggling under the high costs of operating housing.

Taxes, maintenance, labor and utility costs all increased in 2024 for buildings that contain rent-stabilized units, as do Tennenbaum’s East 138th Street buildings, according to a report by the Rent Guidelines Board. Insurance alone increased by over 21%, compared to the prior year’s increase of 12.9%, the report said.

The Bronx Times spoke with a man who watched the rally and said he owns the building next door at 522 East 138th Street. The man, who did not give his name, said that his operating costs have skyrocketed to the point where rent payments are not fully covering his expenses.

More help from the city is needed not only for tenants but for landlords who are trying to do the right thing, he argued. “The needle goes both ways.”

