Man in critical condition after shooting at Throggs Neck NYCHA building

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The man shot in the head at the Throggs Neck New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) building on Jan. 2 was left in critical condition, officials said.

According to the NYPD, a 911 call came in around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2 to report a 43-year-old male shot at the NYCHA building at 2784 Randall Ave. He was later taken to Jacobi Hospital.

Local media reported that nearby Middle School X101 went on a “brief shelter-in” in response to the incident, but a Department of Education spokesperson said on Jan. 5 that they could not confirm this. The spokesperson defined “shelter-in” as when a school locks all doors, keeps everyone inside, and activities proceed as normal in the building.

Whether or not the shooting victim was a resident of the NYCHA building is unclear, and NYPD said on Jan. 5 said that no update on his condition was available.

The shooting occurred within the 45th Precinct and Police Service Area (PSA) 8. PSA officers specifically patrol NYCHA property.

Within the precinct, the most recent CompStat data from late December shows that shooting incidents were down for the year, with 10 in 2022 and eight in 2023.

Newly-elected City Council Member Kristy Marmarato, whose District 13 includes Throggs Neck, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “closely monitoring” the incident and that her “thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

The NYPD said no arrests have been made in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Reach Emily Swanson at [email protected] or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes