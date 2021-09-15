Police & Fire

Shooting at Co-op City gas station leaves one dead and another injured

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 4, 2021, police responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot opposite of 2280 Tillotson Ave.

A shooting over Labor Day Weekend at a Co-op City gas station left one person dead and another injured.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 4, at 3:28 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot opposite of 2280 Tillotson Ave.  Upon arrival, officers found Corey Allen, 28, of Mount Vernon, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 35-year-old male, conscious and alert at the location.

EMS transported the victims to Jacobi Hospital, where Allen was pronounced dead and the 35-year-old male was listed in stable condition. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

