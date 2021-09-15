Shooting at Co-op City gas station leaves one dead and another injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A shooting over Labor Day Weekend at a Co-op City gas station left one person dead and another injured.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 4, at 3:28 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot opposite of 2280 Tillotson Ave. Upon arrival, officers found Corey Allen, 28, of Mount Vernon, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 35-year-old male, conscious and alert at the location.

EMS transported the victims to Jacobi Hospital, where Allen was pronounced dead and the 35-year-old male was listed in stable condition. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.