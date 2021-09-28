Shooter and deceased identified in robbery gone wrong

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD arrested a man last week for the killing of a man in a robbery gone wrong.

On Sept. 22, David Mattison, 30, 2569 Lurting Ave., was charged with murder, manslaughter, two counts of attempted robbery, assault, burglary and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

On Sept. 18, inside a fourth-floor apartment at 3400 Wickham Ave. in Williamsbridge, Wayne Leon, 26, was hanging out with his girlfriend and his brother, who went to throw out the trash.

As Leon’s brother did so, cops said three unidentified men walked into the apartment and apparently confronted Leon. Police believe they were there to rob him.

But the robbery bid escalated to violence, cops said, when someone opened fire on him, striking him in the shoulder. The three men then fled the scene in an unknown direction; it’s not clear, at this point, if any property was taken.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding an assault, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive in the hallway, with a bullet wound to his shoulder.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.