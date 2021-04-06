Shake Shack opens its first Bronx location at Bay Plaza, donates to local vax site

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Some of America’s most scrumptious burgers have finally landed in the Bronx as Shake Shack has opened a location at Bay Plaza in Co-op City at 344 Baychester Avenue.

Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., this Shake Shack location offers limited dine in capacity and also features a spacious, covered outdoor patio for eaters as well.

There is also a walk-up window for digitally pre-ordered pickup meals via Shack Track.

In efforts of celebrating the brand’s expansion now into all five of New York’s boroughs, Shake Shack is the donating meals to Co-Op City’s new vaccination site, located at the Dreiser Center Auditorium at 177

Dreiser Loop while also sponsoring South Bronx United travel soccer team as well as partnering with some local and known brands.

Mott Haven based clothing designer Bronx Native designed a collaborative hat to celebrate the new location, pairing both logos into the shack’s iconic black and green color pattern.

Shake Shack is also serving beers locally brewed from the Bronx Brewery in Port Morris.

The Bay Plaza Shack will also be serving up the chain’s usual full menu featuring all the classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes in addition to three limited time featured lemonades: mango passionade, blackberry lychee lemonade and strawberry salted limeade.

Guests can expect more delicious featured items to roll out in the coming weeks.