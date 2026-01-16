Bronx Senator Luis Sepúlveda appointed chair of State Senate Judiciary Committee

New York State Senator Luis Sepúlveda, who represents parts of the Bronx, has been appointed the new Chair of the State Senate’s Judiciary Committee.

New York State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda, who represents parts of the Bronx in New York’s 32nd Senate District, has been appointed Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sepúlveda, who was appointed by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, is the first Latino to hold this position. Stewart-Cousins herself was the first woman and African American to be the Majority Leader of the New York State Senate.

“I am immensely proud to be the first Latino appointed to chair this committee and deeply grateful to Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for entrusting me with this responsibility,” Sepúlveda said.

“Throughout my career as both a practicing attorney and legislator, I have worked tirelessly to make the courts accessible and equitable for everyone. In this new capacity, I will continue carrying that mission forward.”

As the chair of this committee, Sepúlveda will be prioritizing equity in the courts, efficiency in judicial processes and continued efforts to ensure New York State’s justice system is responsive and reflective of the diversity and needs of its residents.

Sepúlveda’s committee plays a pivotal role in shaping the legal and judicial landscape of New York State. The Judiciary Committee oversees legislation that affects the courts, judicial nominations, civil and criminal procedures, constitutional issues and access to justice.

“Senator Sepúlveda brings a steady hand, deep legal understanding and a strong commitment to transparency that will be critical as the

committee continues its work this legislative session,” Stewart-Cousins said.

“I am confident that under his leadership, the Judiciary Committee will continue to set a high standard for fairness and transparency. I congratulate Senator Sepúlveda on this well-deserved appointment and look forward to working with him as he leads the committee.”

The appointment of Sepúlveda also reflects Stewart-Cousins’ commitment to inclusive leadership and dedication to selecting highly qualified legislators to lead the most important committees in the State Senate.

Her decision also shows that she is confident in Sepúlveda’s experience, legal judgment, integrity and record of public service.