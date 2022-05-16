Police & Fire

SEE IT: Duo smashes jewelry store window with sledgehammer, steal $130K in jewelry

The NYPD is looking for two suspects responsible for smashing a jewelry store’s window with a sledgehammer and stealing more than $100,00 worth of jewelry in the Grand Concourse section of the Bronx. 
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two men who allegedly smashed a jewelry store’s window with a sledgehammer and stole more than $100,00 worth of jewelry in the Grand Concourse section of the Bronx last month.

According to the NYPD, the heist went down April 29 around 4 p.m., when two men approached a jewelry store at 2155 Grand Concourse. Suddenly, one man pulled out a sledgehammer and smashed the front window; the two suspects then ransacked the joint and stole jewelry valued at approximately $131,000 from the front display window.

The first individual is described as a male that is approximately 6’0″ tall. This individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black gloves and a black face mask.

The second individual is described as male that is approximately 5’8″ tall. This individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black gloves and a black face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

