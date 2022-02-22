Scanlan nets dozens of medals in recent competitions

Monsignor Scanlan High School’s Track Team good fortune continued at the Catholic High School Athletic Association Boys Freshman/Sophomore Intersectional Championship on Saturday, Feb. 12 and CHSAA Varsity City and Sectional Championship on Sunday, Feb. 13.

They had Girls events at the CHSAA Boys Freshman/Sophomore Intersectional at the Ocean Breeze Facility in Staten Island. Lady Crusaders competed in the Freshman/Sophomore 55 meters, 600 meters, 1000 meters, high jump, long jump and Varsity 4×200-meter relay. Medals were awarded to the top three athletes in their event. Scanlan captured six gold medals and a silver medal. Rakae Thomas took second in the 55 meters; Dakota Hickman won the high jump and Saniah Caldwell won the long jump. Plus, Dakota, Kamiris Hickman, Saniah and Candice Palmer won the Varsity 4×200-meter relay.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the Crusaders competed in the CHSAA Sectional City Varsity Championship at the New Balance Armory in Fort Washington, New York. Awards were earned as follows: Medals to the top six athletes and plaques to top three teams. The Crusaders won 18 medals; eight gold, one silver, seven bronze and two fifth-place finishes, plus a team plaque.

The following athletes earned awards: Ranaldo Fong, Alan Peralta, Kyle Matthews and Dontae Lindo won bronze medals in the (NY) 4×400-meter relay. Candice Palmer won a bronze medal in the (city) 300 meters. Kimaris Hickman won bronze medal in the (city) high jump and fifth place in the 55 meters (NY). Saniah Caldwell won Silver in the Long Jump and Bronze medal in the Triple Jump (city). Talia Dixon won a Fifth place medal in the Long Jump (NY). Also, Talia Dixon, Saniah Caldwell, Rakae Thomas and Candice Palmer won the (city) 4×400 meter-relay. Plus, the Crusaders (Girls) took third in the NY Sectional Team Championship, earning a plaque in an overall great team effort.