Scanlan advances to the NYSPHSAA Federation Championships

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Monsignor Scanlan Crusaders competed in the CHSAA Intersectional Championship at the New Balance Armory in Fort Washington, New York. The best New York state track and field athletes were in attendance. The competition was intense, and everyone was competing to advance to the NYSPHSAA Federation Championships on March 5. The top two athletes in their event and top relay team earned an automatic bid to the Federation Championships, which consist of the best New York state athletes from CHSAA, PSAL and independent schools.

The Crusaders were blessed to have five athletes advance to the NYSPHSAA Federation Championships. Dakota Hickman won a silver medal in the high jump, earning her a spot at the Federation meet. And, Saniah Caldwell, Rakae Thomas, Talia Dixon and Candice Palmer won the 4×400-meter relay and advance. Five freshman girls competing against seniors, juniors, sophomore and other freshmen were able to advance. This was an awesome task.