CM Salamanca gives Hunts Point Recreation Center $7.47 million check for renovations and upgrades

Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. presented a $7.47 million check to the Hunts Point Recreation Center on Tuesday, April 1, to support a series of long-awaited upgrades and renovations across the facility.

The funding, secured through the New York City Council, includes $6.2 million allocated in the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget for renovations to Julio Carballo Playground, which serves hundreds of children and families in the South Bronx. An additional $1.12 million will go toward upgrades to the recreation center’s indoor track, also scheduled for FY2024. The remaining $150,000 is earmarked for improvements and resurfacing of the Julio Carballo basketball court in the 2025 fiscal year.

“After hosting several community input sessions alongside the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation last year, I’m proud to announce a $7.47 million revitalization project at the Hunts Point Recreation Center and the playground at Julio Carballo Fields,” Salamanca said.

He added that the goal is to build recreational spaces in the Bronx that are on par with those in communities where such amenities have always been available.

“People often ask why I focus so much on revitalizing our parks—this is why,” he said. “We deserve clean, green, and safe places where our kids can play, exercise, and simply be kids. If we want to offer them a better path and keep them off the streets, we have to invest in real alternatives. I’m truly thankful to the Parks Department for their partnership, and I can’t wait to see how much joy this brings to our community.”

Salamanca was joined at the check presentation by NYC Parks Deputy Commissioner for Public Programs and Community Engagement Margaret Nelson, NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Jessenia Aponte, NYC Parks Chief of Recreation Farrell Coates, Hunts Points Recreation Center Manager Ashanta Smith, Bronx Community Board Two District Manager Ralph Acevedo, District Leader Freddy Perez, Saint Ignatius School Admissions and Community Engagement Director Father Vinny Marchionni SJ and students from St. Ignatius School.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing a variety of upgrades to Hunts Point Recreation Center and the surrounding facilities, which are essential sites for recreation in the South Bronx community,” Aponte said. “The center will receive a complete reconstruction of its indoor track, as well as a new ADA lift to make the building more accessible to all visitors. Renovations for the playground and basketball courts will provide children with attractive outdoor spaces to play and also refine their hoop skills. We’re extremely grateful to Council Member Salamanca for providing funding for these projects and for his constant support for parks and greenspaces in his district.”

Salamanca had previously allocated over $2 million towards upgrades and renovations to the Hunts Point Recreation Center and Julio Carballo Fields. Those allocations covered renovations to the baseball field and the installation of new field lights. Those projects, along with the new ones that Salamanca just allocated funding for, are meant to help make these spaces more attractive to Bronx residents of all ages.

“Our Saint Ignatius School students use the Hunts Point Recreation Center and Julio Carballo Fields every day,” Father Marchionni said. “We are grateful to Council Member Salamanca for providing our community with safe, beautiful spaces that help our students be formed in mind, body and spirit. It was an honor for our students – all Hunts Point residents – to participate in this ceremony because they saw themselves as valued members of the community. Thank you, Team Salamanca!”