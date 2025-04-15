Bronx heroes honored at New York Botanical Garden celebration on April 10

(Left to right) Officers Jose Ruiz and Bryant Fuentes, Urban Park Rangers Joshua and Daniel Tainow, Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., Urban Park Rangers Rafael A. Cruz and Victoria Mezik, Bronx Logo Print Shop Founder Jose L. Martinez and Retired Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell.

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. honored eight members of the Bronx community for their contributions to the borough at the annual Heroes Recognition Breakfast on Thursday, April 10, in the Garden Terrace Room of New York Botanical Garden, located at 2950 Southern Blvd.

The honorees were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to improve the borough. The Bronx community members honored at this year’s event included Officers Jose Ruiz and Bryant Fuentes of the NYPD 47th Precinct, Victoria Mezik, Joshua Young, Rafael A. Cruz and Daniel W. Tainow of NYC Parks, Jose L. Martinez of the Bronx Logo Print Shop and retired United States Capitol Police Officer Aquilino A. Gonell.

In addition to honoring members of the Bronx community, the event featured an invocation by Pastor John Udo-Okon, live musical entertainment and plenty of food as part of a sit-down breakfast. Everyone in attendance received free tickets to New York Botanical Garden’s Orchid Show.

“The dictionary defines heroism as heroic conduct especially as exhibited in fulfilling a high purpose or attaining a noble end,” Council Member Salamanca said.

“When we think of heroes, it’s easy to picture superheroes like Captain America or Superman,” Salamanca said, acknowledging how society often turns to fictional characters for inspiration. “But the truth is, we don’t need to fight aliens or giant robots to make a meaningful impact.”

Instead, he emphasized, it’s the everyday acts of courage and compassion that truly hold communities together. “As we see in the stories of the honorees we are celebrating today, heroism takes many forms. It’s found in the people who step up when it matters most—not for recognition, but for the good of others.”

Salamanca closed by applauding the eight individuals being honored for their selfless actions. “It is a true honor to be here today to celebrate them. I hope their stories inspire all of us to be the change we want to see in the world.”

Officers Ruiz and Fuentes were recognized for their actions in quickly and selflessly assisting a man who had suffered a medical episode and fell onto the subway tracks on May 14, 2024. They managed to pull him out right before an oncoming train arrived.

Mezik, Young, Cruz and Tainbow were all recognized for their work as Urban Park Rangers. They have each gone above and beyond to spread awareness and educate New York City residents about the natural beauty that is preserved within their communities.

After serving a prison sentence, Martinez has devoted much of his time to try and inspire others who have served time in an effort to reduce recidivism.

Shortly after he was released in 2020, Martinez founded his own business, the Bronx Logo Corporation. He and his oldest son began selling T-shirts. The business grew and transformed into a clothing store, the Culture’s Gallery. The store also provides local teenagers with a safe space to express their own creativity. The Culture’s Gallery includes a music studio, as well as machinery that allows the teens to customize their own merchandise.

Sgt. Gonell served in the United States Army in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. He earned various medals during his military career. He served as a United States Capitol Police Officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington.

In his efforts to defend the building, he suffered multiple injuries, which required surgeries on his right foot and left shoulder that he is still recovering from. He was also sprayed with chemicals, with the liquid soaking into his skin.

The attacks left him with PTSD and forced him into disability retirement. For his efforts that day, Gonell was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal and Presidential Citizens Medal. He is the only Latino/Dominican to receive such recognition.