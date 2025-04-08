CM Salamanca celebrates Autism Awareness Month by taking part in special brunch

Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., along with the Predator, Sonic the Hedgehog and others, helped bring smiles to the faces of several kids with autism during the Applebee’s Autism Brunch.

In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. took part in the annual Applebee’s Autism Brunch – A Day of Understanding and Spreading Awareness for Autism on Saturday, April 5.

The annual brunch, which was spearheaded by retired NYPD Detective Kaminie Jeeuth and Puzzle Life Voice, celebrates and raises awareness for the Bronx’s autistic community, as well as their families and friends who support them.

In addition to enjoying a free buffet-style brunch, attendees also got to take part in raffles for prizes. There were also coloring books for kids, water bottles and bike rides. Multiple film and television characters, including Batman, the Predator and Sonic the Hedgehog, were on hand to take pictures with attendees.

“As we continue our commemoration of Autism Awareness Month, I pledge my allyship with our families whose fight for autism acceptance and understanding lasts beyond this single month,” Salamanca said. “A champion for our autistic community, my office has already helped bring sensory classrooms – including hydroponic classrooms – and sensory playgrounds to our borough. And now, I am excited to announce that I will be partnering with Puzzle Life to hold the first-ever Family Sensory Day at the Bronx Zoo on Saturday, May 31, for our autistic community.”