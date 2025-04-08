CM Salamanca celebrates Autism Awareness Month by taking part in special brunch

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
autism awareness
Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., along with the Predator, Sonic the Hedgehog and others, helped bring smiles to the faces of several kids with autism during the Applebee’s Autism Brunch.
Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar

In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. took part in the annual Applebee’s Autism Brunch – A Day of Understanding and Spreading Awareness for Autism on Saturday, April 5.

Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar

The annual brunch, which was spearheaded by retired NYPD Detective Kaminie Jeeuth and Puzzle Life Voice, celebrates and raises awareness for the Bronx’s autistic community, as well as their families and friends who support them.

Retired NYPD Detective Kaminie Jeeuth with Council Member Salamanca. Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar

In addition to enjoying a free buffet-style brunch, attendees also got to take part in raffles for prizes. There were also coloring books for kids, water bottles and bike rides. Multiple film and television characters, including Batman, the Predator and Sonic the Hedgehog, were on hand to take pictures with attendees.

Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar
Kids spin a prize wheel. Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar
Kids got to ride bikes at the brunch. Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar

“As we continue our commemoration of Autism Awareness Month, I pledge my allyship with our families whose fight for autism acceptance and understanding lasts beyond this single month,” Salamanca said. “A champion for our autistic community, my office has already helped bring sensory classrooms – including hydroponic classrooms – and sensory playgrounds to our borough. And now, I am excited to announce that I will be partnering with Puzzle Life to hold the first-ever Family Sensory Day at the Bronx Zoo on Saturday, May 31, for our autistic community.”

Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar
Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar
Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar
Photo courtesy of the Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr./C. Vivar

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC