Council Member Salamanca honors 95-year-old Korean War veteran and Borinqueneer

City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. (D-17) honored 95-year-old Korean War veteran Sergeant Angel Manuel Rodriguez on Saturday with an official New York City Council proclamation recognizing his military service and lifelong dedication to the Bronx.

The proclamation was presented just one day before the national day of recognition for the 65th Infantry Regiment — a decorated, all-Puerto Rican unit known as the Borinqueneers, of which Rodriguez served as a member. Salamanca commemorated the occasion with a post on social media.

“Today, and every day, we stand alongside our veterans in gratitude for the sacrifices they made to defend our freedoms,” Salamanca said on X.

"Today, and every day, we stand alongside our veterans in gratitude for the sacrifices they made to defend our freedoms," Salamanca said.

National Borinqueneer Day, held on April 13, commemorates the regiment’s contributions during the Korean War. The 65th Infantry Regiment made history in 2016 by becoming the first Hispanic American unit to receive the Congressional Gold Medal — the highest civilian honor awarded by the U.S. Congress.

“The service of the men of the 65th Infantry Regiment is emblematic of the contributions to the armed forces that have been made by hundreds of thousands of brave and patriotic United States citizens from Puerto Rico over generations, from World War I to the most recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq,” the Congressional Gold Medal inscription reads.

Rodriguez, who lives in the Bronx, was recognized during a ceremony attended by family, friends, and local officials. The event featured both the American and Puerto Rican flags, as Salamanca presented the proclamation to the decorated veteran, celebrating his role in both military history and the borough’s community.