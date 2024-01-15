Saint Joseph’s Medical Center welcomes orthopedic surgeons, introduces leading-edge surgical robot

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center announced on Jan. 11 that it is making significant investments in enhancing its orthopedic services.

Southern Westchester Orthopedics and Sports Medicine has joined Saint Joseph’s Medical Practice, PC, bringing renowned orthopedic surgeons, Dr. David Lent and Dr. Eric Spencer to its team.

Along with this partnership, Saint Joseph’s is now offering robotic assisted orthopedic surgery for partial and total knee replacement and total hip replacement procedures using Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology.

Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology is an innovative solution that combines robotic precision with the skill and expertise of orthopedic surgeons. This state-of-the-art technology allows for personalized surgical plans based on the patient’s unique anatomy, resulting in improved outcomes, faster recovery times and enhanced patient satisfaction.

With the Mako system, patients requiring orthopedic surgery undergo a pre-surgical CT scan to create a precise 3D model of their joint. This serves as the foundation for the development of a customized surgical plan tailored to the individual patient.

During the operation, the surgeon guides the robotic arm, following the pre-operative plan and making real-time adjustments as necessary. The system ensures precision within predetermined boundaries, minimizing the risk of complications commonly associated with traditional joint replacements.

Both Lent and Spencer specialize in orthopedic surgeries utilizing the Mako robotic technology.

Lent is a board-certified orthopedic specialist with extensive experience in sports medicine, joint replacement, and minimally invasive surgery. He completed his medical education at NYU Robert I. Grossman School of Medicine. He then pursued his residency training in general orthopedics at Montefiore Medical Center, where he gained comprehensive experience in surgical techniques and patient care. Lent completed fellowships at the Hospital for Special Surgery and Staten Island University Hospital, where he honed his skills in the treatment of sports-related injuries and advanced arthroscopic procedures. He is committed to providing personalized care and helping patients return to the activities they love.

Lent’s expertise and compassion have earned him recognition from his patients, as well as awards for his outstanding orthopedic care.

Spencer is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, minimally invasive arthroscopic surgical techniques and orthopedic surgery of the shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand. He earned his medical degree from Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed his residency in general and orthopedic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, where he received comprehensive training in surgical management and orthopedic trauma. Spencer further specialized in hand and upper extremity surgery through a fellowship at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital and the Hospital for Joint Diseases. This fellowship provided him with advanced expertise in treating complex hand, wrist and elbow conditions.

With a focus on customized treatment and sport-specific rehabilitation, Spencer has helped numerous athletes recover from sports injuries and regain their peak performance.

“We are honored to have Dr. Lent and Dr. Spencer join our team,” said Michael Spicer, president and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center. “Drs. Lent and Spencer bring the latest, cutting edge surgical technology to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center. Combined with the introduction of the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering the highest quality orthopedic solutions.”

Southern Westchester Orthopedics and Sports Medicine’s office is located at 970 North Broadway in Yonkers. For more information or to book an appointment, please call (914) 353-2506 or visit westchesterorthopedic.com.

