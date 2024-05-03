Saint Barnabas High School celebrates 100 years of educating young women

Julietta Guarino with Saint Barnabas High School senior Bianka. Guarino was recognized with The Lifetime Achievement Award at Saint Barnabas High School’s 100th Anniversary Gala.

On Thursday, April 25, more than 300 guests began the evening toasting Saint Barnabas High School’s 100th anniversary with champagne at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle.

Participants praised the all-girls college preparatory school that has graduated thousands of accomplished women. Supporters,friends, family, faculty and staff were all welcomed, while alumnae fondly shared their Barnabas memories.

The event acknowledged those who have contributed to the school’s legacy.

Julietta Guarino, ‘68, SBHS Chair Emeritus, was recognized with The Lifetime Achievement Award. Monsignor Joseph LaMorte, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of New York, accepted The Catholic Leadership Award on behalf of His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

The Sr. Evelyn McLaughlin Legacy Award was accepted by Sr. Donna Dodge, president of the Sisters of Charity of New York. Christy Mozilo Larsen, board president of the Mozilo Family Foundation, was presented with The Elizabeth Ann Seton Golden Patron Award.

Two long-time Saint Barnabas High School science teachers and administrators, Frances Zodl-Dziuma and Joan Laredo-Liddell, (posthumously) were recognized with The Sisters of Charity Excellence in Education Award.

Between dinner courses, a silent auction brought out the guests’ competitive spirit by bidding on a variety of sporting events, vacation packages, dining and cultural experiences and more. Many also tried their luck purchasing raffle tickets for two baskets filled with Lottery Scratch-Off tickets, plus champagne to celebrate the win!

Dining and dancing rounded out the evening with renewed friendships and many making new ones. Alumnae concluded the festivities with a rousing acapella version of the school song, “There’s A Rainbow Upon the Horizon.”

One guest summed up the event perfectly by commenting that the Saint Barnabas Centennial Celebration was filled with love and friendship.

As Saint Barnabas High School marks its 100th year, it continues to challenge students from diverse backgrounds. It also encourages students to explore a variety of sports from track to volleyball and to join clubs like drama to

chess and everything in between.

The majority of graduates continue onto college, receiving millions of dollars in scholarships and grants, and pursue a variety of rewarding careers. The education acquired at Saint Barnabas has proven to be the cornerstone of future success.

Saint Barnabas High School offers Regents and Advancement Placement plus 30 college credits to guide students to their goals. With much of the student population receiving tuition assistance or scholarships, donations are

important to their future.

To contribute to Saint Barnabas High School throughout our Centennial year-long celebration and to see more photos from the gala, visit tinyurl.com/Gala-photos.