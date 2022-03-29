Road rage incident, stabbing in Castle Hill section leaves one person dead

A road rage incident left a man fatally stabbed over the weekend in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx.

The tragedy occurred late Saturday night when officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at Castle Hill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard around midnight.

Upon arrival, in front of 2162 Bruckner Blvd., cops found William Peralta-Diaz, 42, with a stab wound to his right leg. EMS transported Peralta-Diaz to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Peralta-Diaz, of Fteley Avenue, was a passenger in a 1999 Mazda 4-door sedan that was struck from behind by a car. From there the situation only got worse.

Peralta-Diaz exited the car hoping to speak with the driver of the other car, but instead, the driver allegedly stabbed him. An NYPD source told the Bronx Times that driver also punched and maced the driver of the Mazda in the face.

The assailant fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.