Video: Police seeking suspects in 198th Street assault

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify two individuals who were seen on camera assaulting a woman.

It was reported to police that a 28-year-old woman was approached by two unknown males at around 5:33 a.m. on Sunday in front of 239 E. 198 St., according to police.

One of the individuals allegedly displayed a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times in the back and torso, as the other man allegedly punched and kicked the woman.

In a graphic video provided by the NYPD, the victim — blurred out in the video — is on the ground as the two men assault her.

They fled eastbound on East 198 Street on foot, according to police.

EMS responded and transported the woman to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The victim is a Bronx resident who lives in the neighborhood the incident took place in, a police spokesperson told the Bronx Times.

Police describe one suspect as a male with a light complexion last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, dark-colored pants and white Adidas sneakers.

Police describe the other suspect as a male with a light complexion last seen wearing a dark-colored plaid shirt, dark-colored pants and light-colored shoes.

An NYPD spokesperson told the Bronx Times late Thursday afternoon that the suspects had not been identified and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.