Road rage incident in Longwood claims life of 23-year old on moped

A 23-year old soon-to-be father riding a moped was killed last week after being struck by a red Honda Civic following a road rage dispute.

A road rage incident in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx this past weekend resulted in the death of a 23-year-old male who was struck while riding a moped.

The 23-year old deceased victim, identified as Robert Jimenez, was fatally struck by a red Honda Civic on Saturday, Nov. 25 just before 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Fox Street and Intervale Avenue, about a block southeast of Bill Rainey Park, according to police.

The encounter followed an apparent altercation between Jimenez and the driver of the Civic, 28-year-old Lillibeth Vasquez, when she intentionally struck him with while speeding in the wrong direction on Fox Street, according to multiple sources.

Jimenez, a Bronx resident, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the Daily News, Jimenez had ripped off one of the side mirrors on Vasquez’s Honda Civic before Vasquez retaliated.

Vasquez also received treatment after suffering pelvic injuries, according to the New York Post, before she was arrested and taken into custody. She is being held without bail, according to the Daily News.

A Pennsylvania resident, Vasquez faces charges of murder and manslaughter in connection to the incident, according to the NYPD.

Multiple reports also confirm that Jimenez was expecting to become a father in the next two months.

According to the Bronx District Attorney’s office, the defendant was due in court on Dec. 1.

The Bronx Times reached out to the 41st Precinct for more information, but did not receive a response as of press time.

