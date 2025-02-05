Bronx man arrested, charged with murder in New Year’s Day shooting

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal New Year’s Day shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Claremont, police said.

Leviathan Siafu, 46, of East 217th Street, was taken into custody on Feb. 3 at 11 p.m. within the confines of the 44th Precinct. He faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotic drugs, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest follows an investigation into a Jan. 1 shooting that occurred around 5:20 a.m. outside 350 East 170th St. Officers responding to a 911 call initially found Mario Fowler, 46, inside 364 East 170th St. with gunshot wounds to both legs. Fowler was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities later located a second victim, a 23-year-old man, outside 1420 Clay Ave. with a graze wound to the chin. He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The investigation remained ongoing until Siafu’s arrest. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

Police did not provide further details about the narcotics charges against Siafu.

Authorities have not disclosed any potential motive for the shooting. The case remains under investigation by the NYPD’s 44th Precinct detectives.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.