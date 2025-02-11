Bronx teen indicted for fatal courthouse shooting, linked to two other gun violence incidents

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 15-year-old Bronx boy has been indicted on murder and weapons charges for fatally shooting a man near the Bronx Hall of Justice in broad daylight, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Monday.

Jayden Baez, 15, of College Avenue, has also been charged in connection with a separate shooting that wounded an elderly woman and another incident where gunfire erupted into a crowd.

“The defendant, only 15 years old, is allegedly responsible for multiple incidents of gun violence last fall,” Clark said. “He allegedly brazenly fired shots right near the courthouse on the afternoon before Thanksgiving, killing a man and causing fear among the passersby. Due to the diligent work of detectives, the weapon used in the Bronx Hall of Justice killing was linked to two previous incidents. Again, we have a child allegedly using a gun with no regard for human life.”

According to the charges, Baez was arraigned on second-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault, and six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded and is scheduled to return to court on May 16.

Authorities said the deadly shooting occurred on Nov. 27, 2024, around 2:42 p.m. in front of 280 E. 161st St., directly across from the Bronx Hall of Justice. Baez allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot 29-year-old Jerron Grant multiple times in the torso before fleeing. Officers pursued him to 303 E. 158th St., where he was arrested on a roof landing. Police recovered a .40-caliber semi-automatic Taurus Millennium PT pistol on the ground beneath the ledge where Baez had crouched.

Investigators later connected the firearm to two prior shootings in the Bronx. One shooting was linked to Ley Baio, 17, of Carlisle Place, who was arraigned on attempted murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for a shooting on East 161st Street. He remains in custody.

On Nov. 20, 2024, prosecutors say Baez handed the gun to Baio inside 280 E. 161st St. Baio, before he rode a Citi Bike with an unidentified third suspect to 571 Jackson Ave. in the Woodstock neighborhood. There, the unidentified suspect allegedly fired the weapon multiple times into a crowd, striking a 65-year-old woman in the leg. She required surgery to remove the bullet.

Earlier, on Oct. 14, 2024, Baez allegedly fired multiple rounds into a crowd at the rear of 300 E. 143rd St. in Mott Haven. Police recovered five .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, which were later matched to the same gun used in the other incidents.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to identify the third suspect involved in the Jackson Avenue shooting.