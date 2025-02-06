NYPD seeks suspects in Bronx home invasion that left 88-year-old man injured

NYPD seeks these two suspects in connection to a Bronx home invasion on Jan. 19.

Two men posing as delivery workers forced their way into an 88-year-old man’s Bronx apartment, assaulted him with a firearm, tied him up, and robbed him before fleeing in an SUV, police said.

The violent home invasion occurred on Sunday, Jan. 19, at approximately 7:20 p.m. inside 225 Willis Ave., within the confines of the 40th Precinct and PSA 7.

According to the NYPD, the suspects knocked on the victim’s door under the pretense of delivering an envelope. When the elderly man opened the door, they pushed their way inside and struck him in the head with a gun. They then threw him onto his bed, tied him up, and ransacked the apartment, stealing a cellphone, cash, and a wallet.

The assailants fled the scene in a black 2018 Honda HR-V SUV, heading in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained a serious head laceration and was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he received stitches and was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD has released images of the suspects and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at NYPD Crime Stoppers or via X (@NYPDTips).