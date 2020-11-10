Riverdale mental health facility renamed for Atlanta Hawks minority owner and wife

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A mental health and counseling facility in the northwest Bronx is under a new name but continues to provide very necessary services to many in the area.

The former J.W. Beatman Counseling Center is now operating as the David and Lori Moore Family Riverdale Counseling Center following a recent dedication and renaming ceremony for the office on 521 W. 239th St.

According to his biography, entrepreneur and Harvard graduate David Moore is a venture capital and private equity investor who serves as the CEO and Chairman of Moore Holdings. He is also a minority stakeholder in the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks franchise.

The clinic, which serves about 1,000 children and even more patients with a variety of social and emotional needs annually, also prides itself in being culturally sensitive in a diverse area of the Bronx.

Out of the 30 therapists on staff many come from English, Russian, Hispanic and Orthodox Jewish backgrounds. The clinic provides individual, couple, family and group therapy along with psychiatric evaluations, crisis interventions and medication management for both short and long term treatments.

“The Jewish Board is grateful to the Moore family for their commitment to supporting high-quality mental health services to this part of the Bronx. The Moore Family Riverdale Counseling Center is proud to serve a diverse community at a time when the need for mental health services today is perhaps greater than any time in recent memory,” said Jewish Board Interim CEO, John Kastan, who oversees the newly named facility.

“The vision and generosity of David and Lori Moore has ensured that this community will be cared for today, and in the years to come,” Kastan added.

The work of the facility and generosity of the Moore’s was commended by borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., who stressed the need for mental health services for those in need who reside in the Bronx during the renaming ceremony.

Moore also acts as a trustee and co-chair of development on the Jewish Board and separately as president of the board of trustees for the City Parks Foundation.

In his spare time, Moore is a stand-up comedian.