Rikers Island inmate indicted on attempted murder charges after assaulting corrections officer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Rikers Island inmate was indicted last week on attempted murder and additional charges for carrying out an unprovoked, vicious

attack against a Department of Correction officer in the jail.

“The defendant allegedly beat and stomped a Correction Officer as he lay on the floor,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The attack left the victim with multiple injuries, including facial fractures. The victim had to be removed in a stretcher and was hospitalized. We will not tolerate violence against Correction Officers on Rikers Island who are simply doing their jobs. ”

According to the investigation, at approximately 9:09 a.m. on Aug. 30, Rikers Island inmate Marvens Thomas, 28, went up to the officer and punched him multiple times in the head and face, causing the victim to fall to the ground. As the officer lay immobile, the defendant kicked him in the face and head multiple times. Thomas then jumped and stomped on the victim’s head and back twice. He proceeded to take the officer’s pepper spray and left the scene.

Other inmates in the jail assisted the victim by bringing him towels to help with the blood loss. The victim was taken to the hospital where he received 20 stitches to his forehead. He also sustained facial fractures and a skull fracture.

Bail was continued at $150,000 cash/$150,000 bond, and the defendant is due back in court Jan. 11, 2022.