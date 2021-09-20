Ridgewood Savings Bank opens new Norwood branch

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

At a ribbon cutting attended by numerous officials, along with local business community leaders and senior bank management, Leonard Stekol, chairman, president and CEO of Ridgewood Savings Bank, officially opened Ridgewood’s Norwood branch, located in the north Bronx.

The new branch speaks both to the bank’s vitality and a flourishing business climate in the north Bronx.

“We are thrilled to be here, especially as we commemorate our 100th anniversary,” said Stekol. “With the opening of the new Norwood branch, Ridgewood continues to make it possible for hopes and dreams to be realized, and where customers can rely on us for their banking needs and the many modern digital services we offer to make their lives easier.”

Stekol referenced Ridgewood Savings Bank’s “Number 1 Bank in New York” rating by Forbes and Bankrate’s listing of Ridgewood as the “Best Regional Bank in the Nation” as a testimonial of Ridgewood’s unique customer service approach and plethora of services.

“More banks in our communities mean more opportunities for our neighbors,” said New York State Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez. “The opening of this new Ridgewood Savings Bank in Norwood will do a great service to that community. Congratulations to Ridgewood on their grand opening!”

Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin added, “At a time of unprecedented struggle for Bronx businesses, many of which lack meaningful access to capital, we are thrilled that our longtime Bronx Chamber member Ridgewood Bank is bringing a new banking option to the Norwood community, and to celebrate their milestone 100th anniversary.”

The new Norwood branch is state-of-the-art and located at 320 E. 204th St., in the Norwood section. Norwood offers all of Ridgewood’s banking services, products and community based programming, and is currently running the Norwood Grand Opening Sweepstakes now through Oct. 2, 2021.